Tri-Valley Making Another Run In Schuylkill League Softball

“We lost four pretty good seniors. Four smart girl's and you know that left a little bad taste in our mouth. So, we would like to get back there but you know you have to make it first and you need a little bit of luck along the way too,” said Marty.



Making things a little easier is the senior/pitcher combo Shade has. In the circle spinning it is Emma Maurer, and behind the plate Brittany Rice. And the road doesn't end here. They will begin play together this fall at Divison II West Chester.



“It's emotional I would say. It's awesome though. These girl's they are so amazing. And that was probably one of my off nights and these girls picked me up nice. And I love that. They are awesome. We are like an awesome team,” said Emma.



“Emma has been there for everything that I needed her to be there for that involved softball. If she is having a hard time, we are here to talk her up, and she is here to talk me up. And the way that we play together is unbelievable,” said Brittany.