Tri-Valley Making Another Run In Schuylkill League Softball

HEGINS, Pa. — Marty Shade has the roster and the talent to go all the way to the state championship game in "A" high-school softball. But the Tri-Valley Lady Dawgs coach is quick to point out that it is not that easy.
“We lost four pretty good seniors. Four smart girl's and you know that left a little bad taste in our mouth. So, we would like to get back there but you know you have to make it first and you need a little bit of luck along the way too,” said Marty.
Making things a little easier is the senior/pitcher combo Shade has. In the circle spinning it is Emma Maurer, and behind the plate Brittany Rice. And the road doesn't end here. They will begin play together this fall at Divison II West Chester.
“It's emotional I would say. It's awesome though. These girl's they are so amazing. And that was probably one of my off nights and these girls picked me up nice. And I love that. They are awesome. We are like an awesome team,” said Emma.
“Emma has been there for everything that I needed her to be there for that involved softball. If she is having a hard time, we are here to talk her up, and she is here to talk me up. And the way that we play together is unbelievable,” said Brittany.
“Yes, we have a very good lineup. We have some speed, and we have some power. But Emma Maurer our pitcher she is the key. She keeps up in games and she is a hard thrower, and she works hard,” again said Marty.
In 2021 the celebration took place at home plate at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University. A 2-1 win over West Greene as Tri-Valley claimed the "A" state championship. In 2022 a 1st round state playoff exit. Faith Persing and Montgomery handing Tri-Valley the 1-0 loss. Round 3 this June and the Dawgs looking to re-gain form for #2 for this senior class.
