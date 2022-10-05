x
Travis Blankenhorn In Town as Syracuse Mets Play Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this Week

Pottsville-native Blankenhorn Returns to PA as Mets Play RailRiders

MOOSIC, Pa. — Pottsville-native Travis Blankenhorn is back in his home state of Pennsylvania as his Syracuse Mets play a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. 

"Years past I've been not close to home," Blankenhorn said. "So coming back here and just getting to see my family and letting them see me play is definitely awesome. Just leaving a couple more tickets. No, it's definitely nice. Like a 6:00 game, being able to go out and get some food with my family after, it's honestly a blessing because most seasons you don't get that."

Blankenhorn was not in the lineup in the Mets' 2-0 loss to the RailRiders in the series opener on Tuesday. 