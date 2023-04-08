Travis Blankenhorn from Pottsville to the Pros

The Pottsville native is playing for the Rochester Red Wings and says his journey has taken him all over but loves when it brings him back to NEPA

MOOSIC, Pa. — Travis Blankenhorn began his baseball career at Pottsville. He was drafted right out of high school in 2015 by the Minnesota Twins. Travis has spent the last 8 years with a few different teams but is finding success with the Rochester Red Wings.

Blankenhorn's journey in baseball has taken him from the East to the West Coast, but can't help but love it when it brings him back home.

"I went from the Twins to the Dodgers to the Mariners to the Mets. I've learned the game of baseball and the business side of it pretty quick."

What's it like to come back to Northeast PA and play here?

"It's nice to come back and see some family and friends that come to see the game. I always get some texts for some tickets so it's nice to see some familiar faces."

I heard a cheering section over here.

"Yeah that was my dad you probably heard but it's awesome whenever I can do something good while they're watching is a blessing."

What's your biggest goal?