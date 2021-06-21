Travis Blankenhorn Finding a Home in Mets Organization

"As of now, it's been great," Blankenhorn said. "The Mets organization has been great to me. I'm having fun. I'm starting to get to know the guys a little better. So, I think it was definitely a cool experience where I was kind of just sitting on the couch when I got DFA'd, not really knowing what the next step was to two days later, playing up the middle with (Francisco) Lindor. I think that was pretty cool experience for me. Obviously, there's a business side to baseball and I can't control that. So, my job is just to go out on the field and play. So, whatever team it's for. That's what I'm trying to do. Wherever I get put in the lineup is where I'm going to play. I just want to be versatile, be able to go out and do whatever the organization has me doing."