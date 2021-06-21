Travis Blankenhorn Finding a Home in Mets Organization

MOOSIC, Pa. — The RailRiders swept all five games against the Mets last week, but a local product still shined for Syracuse. The top half of each inning was the Travis Blankenhorn show.
The Pottsville-native hit 3 home runs and drove in 12 in the five-game series, one of the best offensive stretches of his professional career. That, after contributing at the big league level for a banged up New York squad.
Blankenhorn is just 24 years old - still a prospect, though you could call him a young journeyman. He's played for four franchises this year alone, but he's hoping he's finally found a home with the Mets.
"As of now, it's been great," Blankenhorn said. "The Mets organization has been great to me. I'm having fun. I'm starting to get to know the guys a little better. So, I think it was definitely a cool experience where I was kind of just sitting on the couch when I got DFA'd, not really knowing what the next step was to two days later, playing up the middle with (Francisco) Lindor. I think that was pretty cool experience for me. Obviously, there's a business side to baseball and I can't control that. So, my job is just to go out on the field and play. So, whatever team it's for. That's what I'm trying to do. Wherever I get put in the lineup is where I'm going to play. I just want to be versatile, be able to go out and do whatever the organization has me doing."
Blankenhorn was drafted by the Twins, but also spent time in the Mariners and Dodgers farm system before landing with the Mets.