Track to be renamed to honor former coach in Lackawanna County

A high school in Lackawanna County is renaming an athletic facility in honor of a long-time coach.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local legend will forever have his name attached to the place where he enjoyed so much success.

Lakeland school board members voted Wednesday night to name the high school track after Phil Tochelli.

Tochelli led the Chiefs boys track program to an undefeated stretch that went from the mid-'90s to the early 2000s.

His teams won dozens of league, district, and relay titles.

PennLive recognized Lakeland boys track as one of the top high school sports dynasties in state history.

"I had a great ride. I coached the girls for three years in track and the boys 26. Enjoyed every minute, we had a lot of success, we had some great, great athletes," said Phil Tochelli. "It's an honor, and like I said, I'm just, I'm overwhelmed with emotion."

In addition to coaching, Tochelli, who is now retired, also taught math for decades at Lakeland High School.