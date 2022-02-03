Towanda Girls Reach District IV Class 3A Championship Game

"Kids just fought," Towanda Girls Basketball Coach Rob Gentile said. "We knew we had to fight. We got down in the third and and we told the kids the only way you're going to do this is to fight. We had a tough one Friday night against Hughesville at home and the same thing. We just had to fight through it and that's the name of the game. Our players made plays at the end and district championship. That's what we've been working here for. It's not going to get any easier. Obviously, two of the best teams in our district await. We'll see who wins that one tomorrow night. We'll do the best we can prepare. We're going to give them our best effort."