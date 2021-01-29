Tom Gatto Returns as Interim Head Coach For Old Forge Girls Basketball Team

Longtime Head Coach Gatto Back With Lady Devils During Stacchiotti's Leave of Absence

There's a familiar face on the bench for the Old Forge girls basketball team. With Ron Stacchiotti sidelined from the sidelines, as he battles gastric cancer, Tom Gatto was willing and certainly able to step in as the Interim Head Coach. Gatto spend 20 years as Head Coach for the Lady Devils, capped by a trip to the state title game in 2014. Now, he's just happy to help until Coach Stack is back.

"Me and Coach Stack have been together, for about 40 years, we've been friends," Gatto said. "So, he asked me. He said he was going to take a leave of absence. Wanted to know if I would help him out and if it was anybody else, I wouldn't have, but we've been friends for about 40 years. So, I was glad to do it. After you get a week or two, you get back in the groove. It's been fun."

"It means the world," Old Forge senior guard Olivia Ciullo said. "He's a great coach. He knows so much and he definitely knows how to lead our team. He coached a lot of great teams especially that last one. I was there every single night they played. It's very special to have him back here coaching our team knowing that he did all that."

And his message is clear: it's all for Stacchiotti.

"I think it's our extra motivation for the year to play for him," Ciullo explained. "Our shirts, they say Stack Pack on it. I have him name on my shoes. So, we're definitely thinking about him. We miss him a lot. He's fighting and we need to fight for him, too because he would do anything to be here with us right now."

They may be without Coach Stack, but this team is still stacked. Led by Olivia Ciullo, the Lady Devils return three starters from last year's district championship team. So, Gatto has a lot to work with.

FINAL: Lady Vikes 58, Lady Devils 27 — Old Forge Sports Report 😈 (@OFSportsReport) January 26, 2021

"We have shooters from the inside and the outside," Gatto said. "We have ball handlers and of course, we have (Olivia) Ciullo, who is probably one of the best in the area. Coming back after five years off, it's good to have somebody there that you can depend on."