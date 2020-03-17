Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady to be free agent as he announces on his Facebook Tuesday that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will be leaving the New England Patriots.

On his Facebook page, he firstly thanks his fans. He says his 20 years in Massachusetts have been the happiest.

At this time, he says he does not know where his football career is heading.

2020 marks 20 years Brady has been a member of the New England Patriots.

Brady has played in a record-breaking nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. That's more than any player in NFL history. He has won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

There has been a lot of conversation in recent months as to what Brady has been planning for his future in the NFL. For Super Bowl LIV, he was in a Hulu commercial that built up as some sort of big announcement. The punch line, though, was that "he's not going anywhere."