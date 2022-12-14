Tokarski, Lindberg Providing One-Two Punch Between the Pipes for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Goaltenders Tokarski, Lindberg Helping Penguins as well as Each Other

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dustin Tokarski recently tallied his 200th AHL win, but climbing the ranks of the league's all-time top goaltenders isn't exactly top of mind.

"Honestly, I don't think I've even thought about it since," Tokarski admitted. "It's a milestone. I appreciate the respect but to be honest, I've moved on to helping being this team day-to-day and doing what I can to help."

Which includes being a mentor to Penguins' other goalie, Filip Lindberg. Injured most of last year, the NCAA champion at UMass is still technically a rookie, and he's been a sponge around the veteran.

🚨 MILESTONE ALERT 🚨



With a victory tonight in the shootout, goaltender Dustin Tokarski has reached #2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career AHL wins! pic.twitter.com/kQ2FoyqUv0 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 26, 2022

"He's a really experienced guy," Lindberg said. "You can tell he's had a lot of success and I feel like, as a younger goalie, I can learn a lot from him every day, just by looking at him, what he does in practice and also in games. So, it's been really good for me."

"Goalies are a bit funny," Tokarski added. "He's got his routine. I've got mine and right now he's focused and playing well and I'm focused and playing well. So, we support each other and whenever the other guy's in there, we're just hoping to get that win."

Having two, reliable netminders is something the Penguins do not mind. It's more like a gift this holiday season, a luxury they told me they feel fortunate to have.

"Where it's (Dustin Tokarski) back there just with his poise and his veteran presence and his experience or (Filip Lindberg) with a little bit more youth there," Penguins Head Coach J.D. Forrest said. "So, it's nice to have two guys you can go to."