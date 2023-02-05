Toczydlowski And McCullough Head To USA Gymnastics Nationals In Oklahoma City May 13-14

The Janet Rothenberg meet is a really good experience because we are close to home. And all our friends and family can come. I just stayed consistent on all 4 events which helped my qualify,” said Luci. “My best was definitely floor because I have been working super hard on floor because normally it is one of my weakest events, but I think that all around it was a pretty good meet,” said Madelyn.

Dima Raynova is the owner of United Sports Academy. This time of the year is taxing for these athletes mixing in school, work, and training. But she says if you can hit your mark at Nationals that is the place where college coaches take notice.



“Wonderful and very excited and very proud of these girls simply because they grew up here. They always had this dream and now it is accomplished. The future is that it belongs to them,” said Dima.



When these two get out to Oklahoma City May 13-14 for Nationals, they will compete on separate days against 350 other gymnasts and some of the best gymnasts from across the country.



So the competition is going to be good. So, I am just hoping to do my best and not compare myself to everyone,” again said Luci.



“I am so excited that we get to go together because I can go with one of my teammates instead of being alone and that we can just support each other out there,” again said Madelyn.