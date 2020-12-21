Tinsley Looks to Take Game to Next Level as a Sophomore

George Tinsley is Coming Off a Freshman Season at Binghamton Where He Was Named the America East Rookie of the Year

VESTAL, N.Y. — Back in 2018, George Tinsley helped lead Abington Heights to the first state title in school history, but his career is just starting to take off in college. The Clarks Summit-native is following in the footsteps of JC Show (pronounced like WOW) and Timmy Rose, playing for Dunmore-native Tommy Dempsey at Binghamton. Tinsley was the America East Rookie of the Year as a freshman. Through five games as a sophomore, he’s scored 47 points for Bearcats, and he’s looking to take his game to the next level.

"Coming off of last year, teams are going to be looking at me different," Tinsley said. "They're going to be having their best defenders or they're going to be helping a lot more. I mean I shot a lot of threes last year. So I'm going to have to kind of change up my game and see what I can do with that."

"He's such a good basketball player that I think he takes the next step as he continues to get physically stronger, but from a basketball standpoint, he knows how to play," Dempsey said. "He's been well-coached in high school and AAU and he's been around good basketball his whole life."