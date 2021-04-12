Tigers Taking Game to Next Level in Postseason

Southern Columbia Striving for New Heights in Playoff Push

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Southern Columbia ran all over Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal on Friday. Braeden Wisloski, Wes Barnes and Gavin Garcia each went over 100 yards on the ground -- a total of 369 yards rushing in a 56-14 win. At Southern - trips to Hershey are expected. So when it comes playoff time, they've learned to turn it up a notch.

"Our goal is, regardless of how well we're playing during the regular season and what happens, that once we get to the playoffs, we want to try to reach another level," Southern Columbia Football Coach Jim Roth said. "Everybody's got to be playing their best and we just have to try to make improvement over the way we played during the regular season, regardless of how strong we did during the regular season. So, that's always been an emphasis. That's just kind of our motto once we hit the playoffs, a yearly thing."

"For me, I know it's always hungry to get a sack," Southern Columbia senior lineman Derek Berlitz added. "I'm always hungry, going out there on the edge. Every play I'm going hard. I'm going hard. I'm not taking off and when I get that big sack, it always makes you feel good and then the crowd's screaming and it leads to something else. I get a big punt block and they're all going crazy. It's a great feeling. All the work we put in, in the off season, lifting weights, in the gym doing sprints. So, it feels awesome, man. I'm so happy we're going back."