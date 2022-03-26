Tigers Hope to Go From Second to First Next Season

Southern Columbia Looks to Take a Page Out of Neshannock's Book and Win it All Next Year

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Southern Columbia girls showed why they won 29 games this year, but ultimately, they came up short against Neshannock in the PIAA Class 2A championship. The Tigers can look to the Lancers for inspiration, though. They lost to Mt. Carmel Area in the championship last year, then came back and won it all this season. With three starters coming back, the Tigers say there's no reason they can't do the same thing next year.

"That's what I said in there to these guys in the locker room," Southern Columbia Girls Basketball Coach Kami Traugh said. "It hurts, but that's the same feeling they had last year. They came back and they won it and that's something that we can definitely do. We have three key starters coming back. We've got girls that we're going to work on to make the openings that we have stronger. So, it's something that as a team, we're going strive to get back to."