Tigers Fall To Reynolds For The 4th Straight Year In The Team Dual Wrestling Championships

VALLEY ROAD, Cumberland — Southern Columbia 22 Reynolds 31
2021 PIAA "2A" Team Dual Wrestling Championships at Cumberland Valley High-School
138lbs Ian Yoder12-3 win
145lbs Patrick Edmondson fall 4:09
152lbs Brandon Gedman 5-1 win and the 13-0 advantage
160lbs Garrett Garcia 4-3 UTB loss
172lbs Gavin Garcia fall 1:17 19-3 advantage
189lbs Wesley Barnes 7-3 decision
215lbs Colin Sharrow loss
285lbs Christopher Treshock pinned
106lbs Gaege Fronk pinned
113lbs Brady Feese 9-1 loss tied 22-22
120lbs Toren Cooper 7-2 loss
126lbs Kole Biscoe 2-0 loss to Steen 28-22 Reynolds
132lbs Garrett Krebs 6-1 loss 31-22 F
Biscoe, Yoder, Edmonson, Garcia, Garcia, Barnes, Sharrow, Feese post wins in the semifinal match vs Boiling Springs
2018 Reynolds 30 Southern Columbia 25
2019 Reynolds 31 Southern Columbia 23
2020 Reynolds 34 Southern Columbia 27
2021 Reynolds 31 Southern Columbia 22