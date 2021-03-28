x
Tigers Fall To Reynolds For The 4th Straight Year In The Team Dual Wrestling Championships

Tigers had an early lead on Reynolds on Saturday at Cumberland Valley

VALLEY ROAD, Cumberland — Southern Columbia 22 Reynolds 31

2021 PIAA "2A" Team Dual Wrestling Championships at Cumberland Valley High-School

138lbs Ian Yoder12-3 win

145lbs Patrick Edmondson fall 4:09

152lbs Brandon Gedman 5-1 win and the 13-0 advantage

160lbs Garrett Garcia 4-3 UTB loss

172lbs Gavin Garcia fall 1:17 19-3 advantage

189lbs Wesley Barnes 7-3 decision

215lbs Colin Sharrow loss

285lbs Christopher Treshock pinned

106lbs Gaege Fronk pinned

113lbs Brady Feese 9-1 loss tied 22-22

120lbs Toren Cooper 7-2 loss

126lbs Kole Biscoe 2-0 loss to Steen 28-22 Reynolds

132lbs Garrett Krebs 6-1 loss 31-22 F

Biscoe, Yoder, Edmonson, Garcia, Garcia, Barnes, Sharrow, Feese post wins in the semifinal match vs Boiling Springs

2018 Reynolds 30 Southern Columbia 25

2019 Reynolds 31 Southern Columbia 23

2020 Reynolds 34 Southern Columbia 27

2021 Reynolds 31 Southern Columbia 22