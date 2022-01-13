The Wyoming Valley Clutch Back In Action In The ABA In 2022

In 2020 the team had a (20-0) record heading into the playoffs and was ranked #1 in the country

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two season ago the American semi-pro Men's Basketball Association in the Northeast Region was dominated by the Wyoming Valley Clutch a perfect (20-0) season

Some of those same stars like Chris Shovlin a 2,000 point scorer at GAR, Dave Jazzuzzi the Wilkes hoops legend and Holy Redeemer's Peter Alexis have returned for 2022 after their 2021 schedule was totally wiped out due to COVID-19.

"Obviously it takes a toll on what we are trying to do. We actually had to cancel the entire season last year. We took a whole year off. We kind of worked our way back into it this year, and got the guys together and we kind of sat down with Coach and Dave and myself and discussed if we we're even able to go forward this year with the whole pandemic going on," said Chris.

"You know last season we stepped on the court and we finished (20-0) and had #1 ranking in the country out of like 160 teams going. So it was very tough to have that happen and have the end of the season postponed. We we're already into the Elite 8 and looking forward and trying to win the National Championship, but with COVID hitting it kind of put everything on the professional side on the back burner and put everybody in general on the back burner," said Dave.

Head coach Jerry Rickrode and player Dave Jannuzzi have been around the game of basketball now for a very long time. Jerry is still the all-time wins leader at Wilkes and Dave is still the all-time scoring leader there. Some are calling these two the Brady and Belichick of the ABA.

"I would not be able to get out on a basketball court and run up and down like they do. But Dave is I don't think that they mind me telling you their age but Dave at 44 years old that was his number at Wilkes he still gets out there and laces it up with the guys between 22 and 29 and does pretty well," said Jerry.

The Clutch return to the court this Saturday at the Wilkes-Barre CYC vs the Harlem Underdogs. Tip is set for 7pm .