The workouts continue for the Western Wayne Track and Field star

Trina Barcarola committed to UVA after winning (2) state titles in 2019

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — The workouts continue.

Even while Trina Barcarola is at home in Lake Ariel Wayne County.

The senior track and field star from Western Wayne won (2) state titles in 2019 one in the AA 100 hurdles and the other in the AA girl's pole vault.

She remains hopeful for a senior season.

.

"Yes Steve it has been quite the challenge, but I just continue to focus on my workouts and really just give it 100 percent of my effort. Even though I am not surrounded by my team and the direction of my coaches just literally working out in my backyard and my living room has been key for me," said Trina.

Trina doesn't have hurdles at home and there is no pole vault pit so she improvises with different exercises.

"I'm doing some plyometrics and just trying to stay strong..like doing abdomen workouts and literally I was doing push-ups off my couch yesterday," again said Trina.

Trina hopes to compete her last year in track and field at Western Wayne. If she

doesn't she still has the University of Virginia to look forward to in the fall.

"Anything. Literally anything like an invitational meet maybe at the end

of the season and qualifying for states just anything that we can get i would

be so thankful for," added Trina.

Life at the lake relieves stress and provides plenty of time to spend with family.

"What are we looking at here? So this is the lake that I live on..ha ha..the Hideout Lake. I love it because I feel that people that live on a lake are less stressed and I feel that it has really been helping me throughout this time, said Trina.