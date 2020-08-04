The Wonderstone Gallery Offering Yoga Classes From Home

As a nonessential business, The Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore is closed.
"This has been heart-wrenching for me," Beth Zero said, Owner of the Wonderstone Gallery. "I love seeing everybody come in the door. I always feel like people are coming to visit me, not like they're customers. It was hard. As of a month ago, I still had a hug line at the end of the counter."
No hugs. No herbal teas. No classes. Beth Zero closed her shop and yoga studio on March 16th – just hours before the mandate – but her seven instructors decided they weren't going to let the coronavirus break up this tight-knit community.
"Facebook has made it pretty easy," instructor Nicole Schofield said. "You hit the button and there you go. I'm using my phone, on a tripod that I'm literally wrapping around a door handle and I'm not going to lie. The first time I did it, I was just sweating. I was like, 'Whoo! This is nerve-wracking" because I was like, "Who's watching this? What's going on? Am I doing this right? Do they hear me? I didn't didn't even know if I was live the first time."
As a member of The Wonderstone Gallery community, I speak from personal experience when I say these classes are a great source of safe exercise. This way I can flow through my chaturanga dandasana and into my tall cobra, right from my own home. Not to mention how much this helps mentally.
"From a meditative perspective, it's needed more than it's ever been needed," Schofield said."
"The ability to just get out of your head, even if it's just for an hour a day, does a lot of tremendous things for your body," fellow instructor Chris Smith added. "It requires no equipment. There's no weights. There's no bands."
No money. The instructors volunteered their time to post the videos for free. Only accepting donations, because we're all in this together.
"Everybody is in the same boat, too," Zero said. "People who are in a tough spot right now, we want them to still be able to take the classes, but if you're in a position where you're able to help out and donate a little bit, then it's appreciated greatly."
So they can stay afloat, and when all this is over, get back in that hug line.
"I'll be happy to be in my spot behind the counter, greeting everybody, as they come in," Zero said.