The Wonderstone Gallery Offering Yoga Classes From Home

The Wonderstone Gallery Posting Free Yoga Class Videos on Facebook Live During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As a nonessential business, The Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore is closed.



"This has been heart-wrenching for me," Beth Zero said, Owner of the Wonderstone Gallery. "I love seeing everybody come in the door. I always feel like people are coming to visit me, not like they're customers. It was hard. As of a month ago, I still had a hug line at the end of the counter."



No hugs. No herbal teas. No classes. Beth Zero closed her shop and yoga studio on March 16th – just hours before the mandate – but her seven instructors decided they weren't going to let the coronavirus break up this tight-knit community.



"Facebook has made it pretty easy," instructor Nicole Schofield said. "You hit the button and there you go. I'm using my phone, on a tripod that I'm literally wrapping around a door handle and I'm not going to lie. The first time I did it, I was just sweating. I was like, 'Whoo! This is nerve-wracking" because I was like, "Who's watching this? What's going on? Am I doing this right? Do they hear me? I didn't didn't even know if I was live the first time."

As a member of The Wonderstone Gallery community, I speak from personal experience when I say these classes are a great source of safe exercise. This way I can flow through my chaturanga dandasana and into my tall cobra, right from my own home. Not to mention how much this helps mentally.



"From a meditative perspective, it's needed more than it's ever been needed," Schofield said."



"The ability to just get out of your head, even if it's just for an hour a day, does a lot of tremendous things for your body," fellow instructor Chris Smith added. "It requires no equipment. There's no weights. There's no bands."