The Wasilchak Brothers Back On The Sidelines Coaching Together At Valley View

Jeff and Scot coached together at Lackawanna Trail and Lakeland

ARCHBALD, Pa. — For many years Jeff and Scot Wasilchak coached together. First at Lackawanna Trail and then together at Lakeland. They helped build programs and win football games bringing home 13 different district championships over a span of 22 seasons following in their Dad Jerry's footsteps. The Chiefs legend coached Lakeland to 143 wins in 20 seasons and set the tone back in the 60's and 70's for what is and has always been producing tough rugged players. This season they return to the sidelines together at Valley View as assistant coaches for George Howanitz.

"It's fun to be coaching, and I said the fun part about it is not being the head coach you can just worry about coaching kids and not have to worry about the other aspects of fundraising and all the other stuff. You can do the fun stuff just coaching the kids," said Jeff.

"It's good to get back coaching with Jeff again. We did it for our whole life and taking a few years off it was odd not being with him. So now it's great to have him back," said Scot.

Scot calls plays and joined the Cougars staff in 2020. His brother Jeff stepped away from Lakeland after the 2018 season and returned this year to help out with the linebackers and tight ends. He has two young sons in the junior Cougars program.

"The thrill is still there. The fun is still there. Now it's just less stress and pressure because you don't have to make all those decisions," again said Jeff.

"You know just the knowledge. I think Jeff is not only his X's and O's I think that he a calming influence on the kids. He is not a yeller or a screamer. He is more of a talking guy. He is going to sit down and explain things," said George.

Before coming back here to Valley View Jeff was a long time head coach at Lakeland. Friday nights now for him are a little different.

"He asked how it was coaching here and I just said that it would be a great experience for him, and it would be great for him to be around his kids. I did that with my son, and I think that it is going to be great for him to do the same," added Scot.

Jeff Wasilchak finished with 179 career wins. That is 6th all-time in the Lackawanna League. Now along with his brother Scot they are here to help the next crop of Cougars win games.