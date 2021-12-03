The Super 16 Dream Team has returned!

Coaches need to send their nominations in right away! WNEP is putting the team together now!

WNEP-TV is, right now, putting together the Super 16 Dream Team.

We're searching northeastern and central Pennsylvania for the top 16 offensive; and top 16 defensive players. Coaches need to submit their players in order to be considered.

Coaches, refer to the letter mailed to your school, or email bill.schultz@wnep.com for further information.

Due date for nominations, including the Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Award, are due to WNEP-TV by Friday, December 10, 2021.