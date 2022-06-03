The Sunday Conversation With District II Chairperson For PIAA Frank Majikes

This is the 7th year for the championships at the Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — "We have been working with the Arena folks for the last 10 years to try and get into the building. And over the years there has been a change in administration, and we we're very very fortunate. And when the new administration came in I believe this is our 7th year so 2016 was our 1st year here and I can't say enough about the Arena folks, the authority members as well as the staff Will Beekman, Steve Poremba and their staffs. They have just been phenomenal to work with. They make everyone feel welcome. They are willing to help out. Everyone talks about the great experience these kids will have for the rest of their life. It's a big time atmosphere," said Frank.

We'll a hot topic of conversation around the game of high-school basketball when will Pennsylvania adopt a shot clock? We asked Frank Majikes his thoughts on when that might come.

"The National Federation of high-schools I'm sure that you know this. It's not an option next year. It's up to the states ok. But it is in the rule book come next year optional and we are studying it at the present time. In fact I sent a survey out to all of our member schools asking if they are in favor of this or not. Obviously it's a big expense and we know that. I would say right now it's 50-50 of the member schools that have responded in regard to favoring the shot clock or not," again said Frank.

For the next 4 years several of the PIAA Fall State Championship sites will be changed. That includes boy's and girl's soccer and football going from Hershey Park Stadium to Cumberland Valley High-School. And Field Hockey shifting out of Whitehall and also moving to Cumberland Valley.

"We'll as everyone knows we have to put out an RFP (Request for proposal) ok and then the executive staff along with Dr. Lombardi and his staff they open them in front of the officers of the PIAA. They review the quotes. There is criteria. There must be 20-25 criteria access, restrooms, locker rooms, playing surface, accessibility for the handicapped, etc. So they have come up with the recommendation for Cumberland Valley. Yes! It's different. It's a big move out of Hershey no doubt about it, but we are looking forward to a new venue and hopefully it will be a great experience for the student athletes there as well," added Frank.