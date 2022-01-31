The Sunday Conversation With Delaware Valley Head Football Coach Keith Olsommer

Topics included LFC re-alignment, Sean Clifford and the NCAA transfer portal

MILFORD, Pa. — "It will be some new schools that we will have an opportunity to compete against in 5A. I am looking forward to getting back into a schedule that brings back a lot of the traditional rivalries that we're gone for a few years. I think that it's really good that we have an opportunity to play Scranton Prep again and keep Valley View on the schedule. I also think that's it's pretty good that Valley View gets a chance to play North Pocono and Scranton Prep playing Abington. You bring back some of those rivalry games that we we're missing a little bit from the last go around, and I think that those are some of the things that will really bring some life to the league, and we could use a little bit of that," said Keith

We then asked Keith about quarterback Sean Clifford returning to Penn State.

"He has been in a lot of big big football games for Penn State and if they can tie up a few things up front I think Sean can be outstanding. He has a great receiving core coming back for him, and they just got a kid in from the transfer portal from Western Kentucky I believe that he is outstanding. Defensively I am not worried about them. They can play. Those kids are outstanding out there on defense. I think that they are really close to being a very very good football team and Sean coming back gets them a little bit closer," added Keith.

And the final question for Keith the NCAA transfer portal. The positives and negatives for student athletes.

"It's like the wild-wild west of college football. It really is. There are a lot of positives and there are a lot of negatives, and I think that there are a lot of things that are going on right now, and it's going to be a year of two before you figure things out. Is this thing really doing what we thought that it would giving the kids a 2nd chance, or is the portal something that we might want to take a 2nd look at," again said Keith.