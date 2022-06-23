The South Squad-Team Geisinger Prepares For The Upcoming District IV All-Star Football Game

The game is Friday night June 24th at Danville Area High-School kickoff set for 7pm

MILTON, Pa. — Milton head football coach Phil Davis will guide the South squad Team Geisinger is this Friday's District IV All-Star football game at Danville Area high-school. He has a full squad 33 kids eager to showcase themselves after a 2 year hiatus.

"You know I think that we can run and throw the ball and if we are able to run a little bit I think that we will be ok," said Phil.

Our all-star game is just two weeks away! Here's a look at the game program cover, designed by District IV alum Eddie Larcom! Posted by District 4 Football Coaches Association on Friday, June 10, 2022

Two Mount Carmel Area Red Tornado players will see action quarterback Pedro Feliciano and running back Julien Stellar.

"Memories is probably the best thing. Like Julien said I have some of the teammates that I played with on this team and kids that we played against and it's going to be fun and competitive," said Pedro.

"It's going to be a fun game. It's going to be competitive. We obviously want to win and they obviously want to win too.I am excited for it and I'm ready to go. It's going to be a fun game," said Julien.

We'll we heard from a few players who plan on playing football in college and some other sports. Then there are the ones that go to college to further their education and they will end their high-school football careers Friday night at Danville.

"What are you going to study at Penn State? Engineering. That is an awesome degree. Talk about what you want to study? And what you want to do with the rest of your life? I am looking to going into mechanical engineering and I don't know figure it out as I go," said Michael.

"I am studying Pre-Med I eventually want to go to medical school and become a surgeon. Hopefully that is my plan as of now but that could very well change you never know," said Gabe.

Kickoff is set for 7pm Friday.