The Red Raider On The Rise

“No, I played football when I was younger. And I played soccer and was really into baseball, and then COVID hit, so decided to try volleyball,” said Connor.



“Connor is an athlete in anything that he wanted to do. I am lucky that he chose the sport and gave it a try. And he has fallen in love with it as far as I am concerned. He works hard at it. He told me day one that he wanted to be a versatile player, and he has done that,” said Lori.



Lori Zick pulls double duty up in Susquehanna County, coaching the girl's and boys’ volleyball teams. The girls have won nine district titles in a row, and now the boy's program is beginning their own streak.



“I have a great group of juniors that came in as freshmen with Connor. They have had that goal since the beginning, and it's something that they have worked on the last several years,” again said Lori.