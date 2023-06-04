The Rams Rocket Arm

Morningstar is turning heads in Bradford County

MANSFIELD, Pa. — Blake Morningstar is firing on all cylinders.



The 6'5" Wyalusing Ram senior pitcher is dominating opposing batters. In his first 2 starts this spring 10IP 22K's and pinpoint control on all of his pitches. Blake has yet to allow a walk.



“Coming off last year we started out (15-0) last year. We didn't win the district title that we we're hoping for, but it was successful season. We lost some guys and then we just re-loaded this year. And we have a solid defense behind me and the

bats when they are alive, we are legit,” said Blake.

Morningstar is near the top in many Pennsylvania player rankings. Fans in Bradford County haven't seen a talent like this in decades. And head coach Nick Vanderpool is just enjoying the ride.



“Yes, it is going to be a lot of fun, I hope. I have high hopes for this team, and we just must come out and play the game. We should be in any game that he is pitching no matter the competition, but even when he is not on the mound, we should be in. Obviously having him on the mound in big games is a big plus for us,” said Nick.



In his last start Blake had several MLB scouts taking a look at him and I am sure as the weeks progress he will have many more taking a look at this big right-handed pitcher. And in his last start he topped out at 97 MPH.

“Yes it's awesome. I feed out of it. It brings another level of concentration to my starts. I get fired up to pitch in front of people like you and the MLB scouts,” again said Blake.



The 2023 MLB Draft is July 9th-11th in Seattle, Washington. Morningstar hopes to go in the first four rounds. If not college baseball in the ACC at Wake Forest University awaits.