Pittsburgh reclaims first place after Andrew McCutchen's milestone hit

The team had a big weekend against the Mets and reclaimed first place in the National League Central Division standings

PITTSBURGH — At the beginning of the month, we wrote about the Pittsburgh Pirates' struggles in May.

The team got off to a torrid start in April, surprising many people around baseball, including their fans, and then rapidly fell down to earth in May. They started the month 20-9 and ended it 28-27 (they went 8-18).

The road ahead for them at the beginning of June looked complicated, with matchups against division rivals like the St. Louis Cardinals, who they split a four-game series in mid-April, regular opponents like the New York Mets, and a rare series against the worst team in the league, the Oakland Athletics. But, in those nine games, the Pirates went 6-3 thanks to a sweep over St. Louis and a series win over New York.

Surprisingly, the team that gave them the most trouble in those nine games was the Athletics, who helped the Pirates out this past weekend by sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing Pittsburgh to leapfrog back into first place in the National League Central division.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to the Locked On Pirates podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

On Monday’s edition of the Locked On Pirates podcast, host Ethan Smith was joined by frequent guest Gary Morgan to discuss an important player and an important hitting milestone that added to the excitement of the weekend series win over the Mets. Andrew McCutchen got his 2000th hit in his first at-bat of Sunday’s 2-1 win.

Both Smith and Morgan talked about McCutchen’s importance to the team historically, particularly this season.

Smith said after watching McCutchen get hit number 2000 and seeing his family and the crowd give him a standing ovation, “It made me think again just about how important this guy has been to the Pittsburgh Pirates since he got his first hit in June 2009. Ever since then and even after he left, he indirectly helped this Pirates team acquire Bryan Reynolds (they were traded for each other in early 2018), and now they’re playing together.”

Smith asked Morgan about McCutchen’s importance to the team and wondered if his being back, especially this season with how up and down it’s been, has helped. Morgan said, “You hear the players say it all the time. They give him (McCutchen) a lot of credit for the attitude in the room and making sure everybody’s head is in a good place when bad things happen.”

McCutchen was the guy for the Pirates in the early to mid-2010s. He won the National League MVP award in 2013 while finishing in the Top 3 in 2012 and 2014 and the Top 5 in 2015. He slowed down after 2015 and hasn’t been in an All-Star game since, but for many Pirates fans, McCutchen’s the guy. He’s the face of their last three playoff appearances from 2013-2015.

Now at age 36, he will probably finish his career with the Pirates, and maybe he can guide his younger teammates to the playoffs once more in a weak National League Central Division that is up for grabs.

The Pirates' next nine games are against division rivals: The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. They’re on the road for the first six in Chicago and Milwaukee; then they welcome the Cubs to PNC Park for a three-game set.

So if they were to go on a roll now, they could pull away from Milwaukee and open up an even larger lead in the standings just in time for the calendar to turn to July.