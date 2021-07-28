The Pennsylvania State Little League Baseball Tournament Finishing Up At Valley West

The host site has an 11-12 year old team in the tournament

CONYNGHAM, Pa. — Whispering Willows Park in Conyngham and Valley West Little League is the host site for this year's Pa State Little League Championships. A tournament that started last Saturday with the 8 Sectional Winners from across the state will conclude Thursday or Friday crowning the state champion. The host team Valley West made it here by winning their Section 6 tournament.

"This is a once in a lifetime experience for these boys. They have been pumped all season. What does it mean to be at home though? I can't even explain it! Honestly it's unimaginable. This field they have put so much work into it. They have done such a great job organizing and all of this. It's really great," said Danielle Harmon.

"It is nice to be able to relax and not to have to be in a hotel and be put up there. Everyone comes down and helps down here,and it really helps out to have the community back us," said Brian Eckert.

With the Valley West fans having the home cooking and not having to travel fans from Hepburn/Lycoming well they only have an hour drive to get there to Conyngham.

"Yeah it kind of actually kind of helped us out a little bit just because the kids get a chance to sleep in their own beds and keep this a normal routine. It's been great, " said Jaime Spencer.

Jaime's son Jensen closed it out against Valley West. These games are high drama and a huge opportunity for these kids to play in a state tournament.

"It makes you feel good with two communities coming together and making new friends and stuff like that," said DJ.

"Anytime that you can come to a home field and a big huge crowd out kids came out and played a good round of baseball and hit some homeruns for sure," said Marc Hess.