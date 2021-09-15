Kelvin Davis is getting ready for a tryout with the Birmingham Squadron.

MADISON, Ala. — "Don’t give up on your dreams, no matter what age you are!"

Those are wise words of the self-proclaimed "Oldest Rookie," Kelvin Davis. Standing tall at 62 years of age, Davis is beating the odds as he prepares for a tryout with the Birmingham Squadron's of the NBA’s G-league.

“I’m different and I believe I can do anything I put my hands to and that’s what I’m doing. I’m stepping out and believing all things are possible, but you have to put the work in. You can’t just have the faith and no work so I’m training pretty hard,” said Davis.

His journey began more than five decades ago but accelerated when he became the oldest player to join the American Basketball Association at the age of 47.

“After they saw me play, they pulled me to the side and said hey, how old are you? I said I’m 47 almost. He said do you know you can play professional ball right now. I said you think so, he said I know so.”

Davis went on to play five years for the ABA's Atlanta Vision, alongside guys who were in their twenties. A challenging feat but he never folded.

“I didn’t quit, I didn’t give up. There were some hard knocks, there were some hard times in practices. Man, I tell you what, there were times I wanted to walk off the floor sometimes.”

Up until this day Kelvin puts in work. Waking up early for five-mile runs and practicing with local teams like the North Alabama War Dawgs.

“A young man of his age you know coming out here still running with our guys which are between the ages of 22 and 30, you know very impressive," said War Dawgs owner, Timothy Jones.

Just like all of life’s amazing stories, it’s not about where or when you start, it's about where you’re going and Kelvin says as long as there are opportunities, he’s riding this journey until the wheels fall off.

“Sometimes you just have to show up for the fight, you know? Sometimes you just have to show up for the fight you never know what will happen if you show up and just put your whole heart in. You never know who’s watching.”

Today is the FINAL DAY to register for the #Squadron local tryout!



🔗 https://t.co/GHOLxUAdNF pic.twitter.com/9amCMkfyI9 — Birmingham Squadron (@GleagueSquadron) September 15, 2021