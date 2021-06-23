The "Mann Of Steel" Returns To The USA Powerlifting Nationals In Daytona Beach Florida

Mann 45 years old puts up 639lbs in the bench press

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Steve Mann is 45 years old now and still competing in the latest USA Powerlifting National Championships. From a teenage national champion in 1995 to an open national champion 20 years later The "Mann of Steel" has mastered the sport.

From squatting, lifting and pressing to 19 different world records. At this latest event in Daytona Beach Florida in the Men's open division at 264lbs Mann finished in 2nd place. An accomplishment he is proud of after a 1 1/2 dealing with this pandemic.

"It like hit me on the way to the venue .Oh that this is real. Because last year I felt like I was training up, and then everything just got pulled out from under us you know," said Steve.

The Superman chant echoed through the halls while Steve took to the bar squatting 804lbs, then dead lifting 672lbs and putting up 639lbs in the bench press.

"I don't have any copyright infringements I have that extra N in my name. So I don't get trademark violated on that," again said Steve.

A switch to the Masters Division could come soon for Steve. For now he enjoys the competition against men half his age.

"What was interesting is I was the oldest competitor of the day. The Masters lifters actually lifted on Wednesday, but I'm just not there. I would rather compete up into the open division. I am not ready to concede that I can't compete at the open level, " added Steve.

Steve plans on returning to the USA Power Lifting National Championships next year when he turns 46. That event will be in Las Vegas, and he still runs the mobile power lifting unit he has here in a tri-state area to get many involved in the sports of power lifting.