The Hunsinger Brothers Share The Backfield Duties For Wyalusing Football In 2022

WYALUSING, Pa. — We do sealcoating. We sealcoat driveways patch them and fill them and we do a bunch of stuff like that. And on the side we do landscaping together. That's my thing. He is the sealcoater and I do landscaping. That is what we we're doing today actually," said Alex.

That's Wyalusing's senior fullback Alex Hunsinger describing his day of work with younger brother Ayden before they come to football practice for the Rams.

"It's awesome knowing that you are a kid making just enough money, and knowing that you are already there where the adults are. So you already have that work ethic put in helps on the field staying active. Knowing using your mental abilities quite a bit to show that on the field that just like in work you have it in work you will have it in football field," said Ayden.

With Alex at the fullback position blocking for Ayden has become easier. Coach Henry Laboranti using the speed from his shifty sophomore.

"Just a really talented runner. Actually a good leader. Actually it has been pretty cool to see them both develop as backs," said Henry.

We'll this isn't the first time that Alex and Ayden have had time together in varsity football. Last year they did play together when Alex was a junior and Ayden was a freshman. They are hoping this season is even better.

"It's definitely a lot different that last year. I am at a new position and I am right back there with him this year side by side and it's always fun to go into a game with your brother right next to you," said Alex.

"It's great. It is not very often that you get to have someone in the backfield that you are really close with and get to see 24/7 having him there to supporting you and blocking making sure that you don't get killed in the backfield," again said Ayden.

If the Rams want to make a playoff push this season Alex and Ayden are going to have to carry the load.