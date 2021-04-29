The Holy Redeemer Royals Softball Team Pushes Towards Another WVC Title

The Royals finished Tuesday's win with some web gems on defense

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In class "3A" in District II it's a three team race to the title between Lake-Lehman, Mid-Valley and Maranda Runco and Holy Redeemer. On Tuesday the Royals survived a scare from the Black Knights and pushed to the 4-1 win keeping their perfect (10-0) record alive.

"It was real close. They came to play and kudos to them. We had some key hits in there that ended up winning it for us," said Jerry.

"Yeah definitely it was a great team win. Like we talked about after the game we need these kind of games to get ready for the district playoffs and overall just a great team win," said Akira.

To keep a quality program going like they have here at Holy Redeemer they have a good feeder program. Coach Paulukonis is very happy with what is going on at the junior high level and hopes of getting one of his teams back to another state championship like he did back in run in 2015 and 2016 with the Royals.

"Oh! All the time. When we are in practice we even point out some of that stuff that we teach the kids past players that we're able to do certain things and trying to get them to that level. Especially the younger ones and make them understand how hard we worked to be that good," added Jerry.

In the circle this season is Jenna Santuk. She is perfect at (7-0) and nearing 100 K's. The defense behind her has been flawless all year and getting better.

"Yeah I am really excited; We are getting hot at the right time and we are just really determined," said Lynzie.

"They are getting better and better everyday. The sky is the limit for them. They have the potential to go that far. They keep working hard it's pretty much up to them how good them want to do it. Right now they are working their butts off to make it happen," again said Jerry.

Paulukonis a Schuylkill County native knows the softball history in the state and Minersville and their 10 state championships. A 3rd in 7 years for the Royals would be nice.