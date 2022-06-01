The Final Run For Fermin At Pocono Mountain West

The VCU commit is having a great start to the season for Coach Rich Williams

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The highlight reel dunks are nice. And flashy.

For Christian Fermin. The 6'9" senior center for Pocono Mountain West.

But there is more to his game this season. The future VCU commit has adjusted his offense and defense as teams have adjusted to him.

"There is like a huge scouting report on me. Every team has thrown double and triple teams at me. So being able to be patient and find the right time to score and the right time to get the ball to my teammates is really important," said Christian.

"He is special. And he does special stuff for us obviously out on the court and he provides us a luxury to play more aggressive defensive out on the perimeter," said Rich.

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades got to see Christian play a lot over the summer and already he has been in once to see him play this season and he loves what he is seeing from the 6'9" senior center.

"Coach Rhoades their defense is like kenpom.com but it's ranked like super high. Obviously having an anchor like Christian on the back side is helpful when you want to get out and pressure and jump passing lanes and do that kind of stuff," added Rich.

"It's always a good feeling to have a college coach in here in the Division I level to be able to come here and get his advice on the game and get stuff on the games," added Christian.

Players with Christian's raw talent and athletic ability come around once in a generation. Coach Williams calls him a unicorn of high-school basketball in the Poconos and meshing this team together has it's challenges.

"Christian getting doubled teamed is helping us because it leaves me open and Justin open and we all just play from him. Getting him the ball everybody just attacks him and leaves us open and lets us score," said Julian.

"He has definitely built his game up and he has become a better shooter. He struggled shooting it tonight from the perimeter and from the foul line-a work in progress and I know that he will be in the gym tomorrow morning working on it. I know that for a fact," said Rich.