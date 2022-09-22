The Danville Ironmen Running Towards The Top In Cross Country

Rory Lieberman finished 5th in "AA" at the state cross country meet back in 2021

DANVILLE, Pa. — Rory Lieberman from Danville is still climbing that cross country mountain to the top. The Ironmen senior finished 2nd in the state in the "3A" Boy's 3200 meter run back in May at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships. He feels that finish and that momentum are fueling his fire this fall in cross country.

"I mean I am really excited. The team is looking really good. I think that this is one of the best starts to the season that we have had. Obviously Lewisburg has been very good the last couple of years, but I think if the team keeps running as good as it has I think that we can give it a shot," said Rory.

Rory ran an incredible 16:11 at states last year in cross country at Hershey. Good for 5th place. The "AA" winner ran a 15:46. Through some hard training those precious seconds have been shaved off to contend for a title.

"There are so many good guys in the state this year. It is going to be a fast state meet. All of the invitationals will be fast. I am just excited to see how Paul Short goes and how states go," again said Rory.

Education is a big part of Rory's future plans.He has narrowed his college choices down to 3 different schools Villanova, Penn and Georgetown. And when he gets there he plans on studying nursing.

"Oh I am not too sure yet. I still have one visit left, but I think we will know in the next week or two," added Rory.

His main competition Jacob Hess from Lewisburg is now at Liberty. Hess took the Green Dragons to a "AA" state title in 2021. Lieberman would like to do the same this season.