The Dallas Swimming Teams Prepare For A Trip to The State Championships At Bucknell

DALLAS, Pa. — The dominance of the Dallas swim program continued at the District II Championships. Once again the boy's and girl's teams bringing home team gold.



“We have had several district championships over the last few years. Boys are at 11 total with the last 6 being consecutive and girls have the last 3 are consecutive,” said Romayne.



Individually in diving Brianne Dempsey won gold in AA. 265.65 points she earned. Now she is seeded 10th going into the state meet.



“Yes I am very excited. I am so thankful that I have been given this opportunity to compete against the best divers in the state. I am really excited to get out there with the team and have fun,” said Brianne.



The boys will compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400 relay along with the girl's in both races. Individually Maddoc Watkins is a 2 seed in the 100 and 200 free while Lydia Gonzales is also a 2 seed in the 200IM and the 500.



“I think four relays we have going. 3 or 4 relays going. Two of the boy’s relays which I am really excited for. I think that we are going to perform well hopefully a final and we get top 6 so really looking forward to that,” said Maddoc.



“But it's exciting. The whole team did so well. I am just so proud of everyone. We have been working really hard so it's great to see everyone do so well and drop time,” said Lydia.



We'll the Dallas swim team will get an early start to the state meet when they head out to Bucknell University for an all-day Tuesday practice. Then Wednesday back in the pool for the morning prelims with hopes of advancing to the finals later that night.



“A state meet is a lot more intense. So, the kids are swimming more than once in a day. They are swimming two swims at least some of them more depending on how many things that they qualify for,” added Romayne.



Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Luzerne County.





