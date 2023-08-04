The Crestwood Girl's Lacrosse Scoring Combo Now Over 400 Career Goals

Caporuscio and Glowacki lead the district champions

KINGSTON, Pa. — "COVID" took away their senior season, but that hasn't stopped seniors Isabella Caporuscio and Julia Glowacki from achieving success. Coming off back-to-back District II titles these Comets from Crestwood are looking for their 3rd in a row.



“I mean I see more and more girl's wanting to come out and wanting to learn the game. We have a lot of new feeder programs. Teams are growing and it's super cool, because I remember what lacrosse is to I want to learn how to play lacrosse which is kind of cool to see,” said Isabella.



“Oh! Our program is on the rise. We started off good. We are getting our freshman in. The players coming up are going to be great. We have some great coaching staff and some great leaders on our team. We are all just like bonding and helping each other out so it's on the rise for Crestwood,” said Julia.

Combining to score 400 goals in a career between these two numbers for #35 and #10 are not their focus. It's about team at the top of the mountain.



“We just focus on the fact that we want them to have fun here with lacrosse. That is our main message. Just have fun with it. Obviously sometimes there is some mundane tasks that we must do. There is some hard work that must be done but overall, we have to focus on them having a good time and this group does that,” said Russ.

Back in 2013 this Crestwood girl's lacrosse team program became a club sport. Then two years after

that an official PIAA member and in those 10 years you can already see an increase in the speed of the game and an increase in the development of these girl's skill level.

“Our chemistry has always been there because we have always been playing since we we're little,” again said Julia.



At Stony Brook Caporuscio will major in Political Science and hopes to become a Navy Pilot someday. Glowacki has narrowed her college choices down to 5 different schools.