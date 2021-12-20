The Best From Local Sports: Fall 2021

Southern Columbia won the "A" girl's soccer championship

MOOSIC, Pa. — In boy's golf Billy Pabst the senior from North Pocono showed why he was the Greek god of golf for the Trojans with a 68 at Elkview Country Club to win the Bob Simons Classic.

"It's a grind out there. I mean a lot of guys played really really well. Conditions I mean they are soft. Playing Elkview and the greens being as fast as they are it's always a challenge so," said Billy.

The low scores continued on the course at Heritage Hills a (-2) 69 finishing 2nd in the state in "3A" losing on the 2nd playoff hole.

In girl's golf Ciera Toomey from Dunmore, Hannah Raab Warrior Run, Chloe Sipe Elk Lake and Gwen Powell North Pocono made it to states and finished with another outstanding season.

The Cross Country scene for the girl's dominated by Blue Mountain senior Olivia Haas. The "2A" state champion ran an 18:20 on the state course in Hershey winning her 2nd state title in her career.

"Yeah I am very happy. I am so happy to come out here and defend my title. And it's just a great way to end my senior season so I am very happy with it," said Olivia.

For the boy's Lewisburg and Hughesville captured state team titles. Jacob Hess was 3rd in "2A" for the Green Dragons in 16:05 and Caleb Kenyon 3rd for North Pocono in "3A" in 16:03.

In girl's volleyball Canton the champion from District IV lost to Sacred Heart Academy in the "A" semifinals.

In girl's tennis Wyoming Seminary took home the "2A" team title. In the "2A" individual championship match was an instant classic between Riverside's Karissa Ghigiarelli and South Williamsport's Olivia Dorner. The Mountie queen of this mountain one more time was Dorner winning her 2nd state championship 6-4, 6-3.

Lewisburg continued their dominance in boy's soccer. The Green Dragons 1 goal short losing 1-0 to Quaker Valley in the "2A" state final (5-4) on penalty kicks.

In girl's soccer Southern Columbia behind Loren Gehret won the "A" state title 4-0 over Greensburg Central Catholic. The Tigers 3rd title in 4 years.

"The strength of our schedule and the teams that we play in the PHAC they make our teams stronger and these girls are resilient and they work their butts off in practice. Can't say enough about them my coaches Jen and Erin-best coaches in the world," said Derek Stine.

In girl's field hockey Wyoming Seminary captured their 4th state title in a row in "A" with a 6-0 win over Oley Valley. It was the 10th state championship for Coach Klassner in school history.

"Everyone's emotions have taken over. Honestly I have no words to say. It is just awesome doing this as a family together. We all have faith in each other. I think that is one of the biggest things is our Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey family. I just think that we came out today and wanted to win it all," said Ella.