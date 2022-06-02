The All-Time Wins Leader For Football In The State Jim Roth Joins Us For The Sunday Conversation

We discuss Cal Haladay at Michigan State and Julian Fleming at Ohio State

CATAWISSA, Pa. — "It's a tribute to everybody in the program coaches and players. This was a different season. Every season kind of takes on a different character of it's own so to speak, but this year obviously it was the first loss that we had in a while and also a lot of injuries and not an excuse for a loss but just a lot of injuries throughout the course of the season from the beginning to the end that we had to overcome. But I will say that I think that the Wyoming Area game and the Wyomissing game obviously we won the Wyoming Area game but those two games I think really helped us get to the point that we needed to be and get to the point that we we're at the end of the year that enabled us to make another run and win a state title," said Jim.

We then asked Coach Roth about former linebacker Cal Haladay now at Michigan State. Haladay played in all 13 games for the (11-2) Spartans and recorded 2 interceptions during the season. The last one coming in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to secure the win over Pittsburgh.

"When you have a guy that steps up. They are a starter in the Big 10 and as a red-shirt freshman and then to go on and have the kind of season he did and be named a freshman All-American and make some big plays in big games. People have asked me am I surprised with his success and I say absolutely not," added Jim.

And our final question was about Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming. The junior should see significant playing time for the Buckeyes in 2022. Last year Julian had 12 catches and a touchdown. In 2019 at Southern Columbia Julian was named the PA Gatorade Player of the Year.

"You know I think baring an injury moving forward into this season he should be set to be in a starting role there and just with their overall level of talent and the quarterback play and with the quarterback returning he has the opportunity to have a huge year," again said Jim.