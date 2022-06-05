The Abington Heights Comets Boy's Volleyball Team Climbing The Charts

Comets with wins this season over Forest City, Blue Ridge and North Pocono

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Wins over Forest City, Blue Ridge, and North Pocono have been highlight moments this season for the Abington Heights boy's volleyball team, and they hope to keep it going into the post season.

"We have kept our heads level I think not letting the moment get to us or get too big or too little. Really trying to play at a consistent level through the whole season. I think going forward what we are going to do is keep our ball control and speed up the tempo on our sets a little bit," said Nate.

"So volleyball is more explosiveness I would say jumping and hitting and everything like that.Football is more just physicalness I would say definitely two different sports, but I like to play both because it's two different aspects of my game," said Nico.

"Definitely from a physicality standpoint this is definitely the most physical group that we have had across the board. We have 21 kids you know varsity and junior varsity. They all have different roles on the team and they have all done and awesome role of embracing their role," said Jamie.

There is no history lesson here for Abington Heights when it comes to boy's volleyball in the past. They understand the significance of a Holy Redeemer and North Pocono program have done. For these Comets they would like to create their own legacy.

"They know that Redeemer is always good. They know that Pocono has had good teams in the past. We don't discuss it too much. We are not trying to compare to past teams. We are just trying to move forward and just create our own path," again said Jamie.

DATE CHANGES:



The Boys Volleyball game vs. North Pocono and the Boys Lacrosse game vs. Holy Redeemer on Tuesday 05/10 has been rescheduled to Wednesday 05/11 to not conflict with the AHHS NHS Induction Ceremony. All start times remain the same. — Ben Magnotta (@Ben_Magnotta) May 4, 2022