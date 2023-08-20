Lackawanna College Football Falcons Hold Intersquad Scrimmage

The season begins at home Saturday September 2nd at 1pm

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 6am practices are over for the football players at Lackawanna College. It's now scrimmage time for the high-flying Falcons as they prepare for the 2023 season.

“Fantastic!! A lot of people in the country are doing 6am workouts now with their players for a number of reasons. #1 academically you miss no classes. So even if you have a trip or someplace that you go the classes are scheduled later on. And secondly they are tired at night, and they go right to sleep kind of early and wake up and we get our practice done before school ever begins,” said Mark.

“You just have to put the work in. Everything is not given here, but if you put the work in you will succeed. 6am practices what did you like most about those? Getting after it. The physicality. You are up in the morning. You are fresh and ready to go. So, it is just great. It is great energy,” said Devin.

Harper is a mainstay at linebacker and controls the defense while Terrez Worthy the All-American running back should get plenty of carries for this offense.

“I want all of us to be together so where I go out there and make a play and then you know we got our receivers making plays. I just want to be a part of this offense,” said Terrez

This is the 30th year for Mark Duda as the head coach at Lackawanna College and he sits on 199 career wins. He can go for that 200th career win here on Saturday September 2nd when Lackawanna College has their first home college football game here at Scranton High-School.

“When I started this I was hoping to get one win...ha ...ha...you know. Now it is a lot different,” added Mark.