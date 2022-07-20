The 1st Annual Bob Beviglia Hoop Dreams Girl's Basketball Camp

Special guest instructors from the high-school and college levels will join the camp

SCRANTON, Pa. — 76 future stars grades 4-8 learn some new skills at the 1st annual Bob Beviglia Girl's Basketball Camp at Scranton Prep. Beviglia saying it was a perfect time for a week long camp like this.

"You mentioned the last 20 years the rise of girl's high-school basketball. You have kids like Rachel Rose, Cecelia Collins, Moriah Murray, Ciera Toomey, Kylie Lavelle all Division I kids and Victoria Toomey. The talent level has exploded and I didn't feel that there was a girl's camp in the area that really gave service to that group of kids," said Bob.

The girl's love learning from the Classics coach. And many follow the recent success from the local players and believe someday they can be the same.

"Yeah I have seen them play. It's great to see all the girl's that are going to be like them eventually and to be able to talk with them and do stuff with them," said Mackenzie.

"We are definitely working on a lot of defense stuff because definitely defense goes into offense and like that is what his team is about," said Jaelyn.

Coach Beviglia already has guest instructors lined up for the week. Coach Hughes from Scranton High-School will be here along with Lauren Carra from North Pocono. And Beviglia plans on going to two different age groups next year and multiple weeks.

"I said to the girl's earlier today it's not about teaching them plays it's about teaching them how to play. So that when they go back to their schools in November and December they are able to step onto the floor and be a little bit more valuable to the coaches that are dealing with them," added Bob.