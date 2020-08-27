State Champion From Riverside Set For Her Junior Tennis Season With The Vikings

Karissa is ranked 4th in the state and 15th in the Middle Atlantic Region rankings

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In 2019 Karissa Ghigiarelli playing for the Riverside girl's tennis team and District II became the first girl player from the Lackawanna League to win a state "AA" singles tennis title. Ghigiarelli ranked 4th in the state defeated Olivia Dorner from South Williamsport in three sets.

"Yes it was definitely exciting to be able to be on the team and represent Riverside. It was really awesome," said Karissa.

At McDade Park with her Viking teammates Karissa resumes practice. The junior hopes to add some more wins to her (43-1) overall career record.

"It's definitely been a long journey and it was great to see some of the work payoff last year. It's been really good the past two years doing the home school and high-school because I get to train everyday with my coach and I get to be here with them and represent this awesome team," again said Karissa.

"As a freshman she went to the quarterfinals at Hershey and we saw big things so I knew that it was going to be special and then 10th grade as a sophomore comes out and just wins but dominates for the state title," said Robert Thomas.

Karissa was featured on the news with Landon Stolar two seasons ago when she was a freshman.

"My touch and my drop shots and definitely my slice game it throws a lot of girl's off because not many people do it," said Karissa.

As a rising star she captured a district title in 2018 then lost in the quarterfinals at states. Now she has a top 15 ranking in the Middle Atlantic Region and near the Top 100 nationally.

"I mean I like my inside outside forehand and my up the line backhand those are my favorite shots. And what are you working on to get a little bit better on? Definitely coming into the net is one of the things that we are working on and definitely finishing off points and move my opponent around," added Karissa.

The first match for the Riverside girl's tennis team will be Monday August 31st at Western Wayne. Coach Thomas tells me they are still not sure if there will be district or state play at the end of the season.

"She brought more awareness to Riverside tennis for sure and it's been a huge benefit for everyone involved," added Robert.

If the brackets line up again Ghigiarelli and Dorner could once again meet for the state title.