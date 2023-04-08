Teen powerlifter from Berwick sets world record

Giana Berlin is breaking records after taking part in her very first powerlifting competition. She also hopes to break the stigma for females who lift.

BERWICK, Pa. — We caught up with 17 year old Giana Berlin at Rocky Boxing School in Berwick where she trains. Giana says she started powerlifting not too long ago as an outlet for her to build her confidence.

Her coach convinced her to enter into her first competition, Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate.

During the competition held last month, Giana participated in the deadlift event. Her first try she pulled 315 pounds. The world record in this competition for her age group was 340 pounds. Giana pulled 345 pounds successfully, but she wasn't done. She went for 370 pounds and was feeling the pressure to perform and hyped herself up for it.