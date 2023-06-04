Tatum Norris The Susquehanna Saber Track Star Setting Sights On The 2023 Season

Norris won the 100 and 200 meter dash state titles in 2022

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — Tatum isn’t holding back.

Training inside the hallways at Susquehanna Area High-School continues for spring sports athletes until the weather clears. Norris is coming off one of those seasons setting school and district records in the 100 and 200 meter dash and winning gold in both those events at the state meet. And taking silver in the pole vault. Taking the "AA" team title alone earning 28 points.



“Yes it was definitely an awesome season. I put up some numbers that I didn't think I would be able to do at the start of the season. So, it was a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun putting up numbers and surprising myself and working hard and reaching a lot of goals,” said Tatum



Norris has that straight line speed most athletes and coaches dream about reminding many when Teresa Covert was a star track athlete here at Susquehanna from 1995-1998.

“She has some natural ability, but she also like I said puts in the work all year round. She just does the research, takes care of her body, and is making sure she is doing what she needs to do to perform at the best speeds that she can,” said Susan.



A nursing degree will be in Tatum's future, and it won't be that far away. She will be right up the road studying at Binghamton University and running track



“They have like the best nursing program out of the few schools that I was looking at so and the best opportunities for my Master’s degree and it's close to home,” again said Tatum.