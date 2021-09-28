Tabora Is Throwing Touchdowns And Breaking Records For The Wilkes Football Team

Jose Tabora was the MAC Offensive Player of the week after the Misericordia victory

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Jose Tabora began his Wilkes career at quarterback in 2016 playing in 9 games throwing for over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns. The next season injuries took their toll after only 2 games and that was it. In the following two seasons Tabora rebounded combining to rush for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns and pass for 5,000 yards and another 25 touchdowns. His stats are impressive as is his leadership on and off the field.

"Absolutely grown mentally and physically. I totally matured and I have a lot more maturing to do, but from when I first stepped onto campus to now I can say that I have grown a lot," said Jose.

"I think that he is a better student now. I think that he is doing a lot of good things off the field and he is more of a leader now which is what his next step is gonna be," said Jonathan.

Congrats to SR Quarterback Jose Tabora on being named the MAC Offensive Player of the Week!



26/39 391 Yards 3 TD through the air

10 Rush 70 Yards 1 TD on the ground



Back to Back games with the MAC Offensive Player of the Week!#BeTheChange #WilkesFootball pic.twitter.com/74u3J3ZPLQ — Wilkes Football (@WilkesFootball) September 19, 2021

Boo Perry has been the big name always associated with Wilkes football. The early 90's saw the kid from Canton high school calm and cool for the Colonels. His 6,940 yards passing and 59 touchdowns have stood for 25 years until Tabora took to the field for his senior year of eligibility.

"I see him all through the record books and stuff so it's like I really want to meet him and talk to him. He is obviously someone that I am chasing in the books and stuff, but I don't let that get to my head. And I just take every game and every experience with a grain of salt and just try to become better from that experience," again said Jose.

As Tabora wraps up his career for the Colonels here on the football side of things in 2021 he is now finishing up things with his education. He already has one degree in criminology and taking another to get a degree in sociology.

"Honestly I have a bunch of different lanes that I can pursue from coaching to pursuing obviously my career in my majors, or even continue my education and get my masters and see where that takes me. Or even playing ball overseas or Canada or whoever wants me honestly. I love playing football," added Jose.

Already Tabora is receiving honors from the MAC and he has two more months of football to win a championship.