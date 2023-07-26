SWB RailRiders Lead The International League In Home Runs

And now in AAA the Railriders lead the International League in homeruns now over 150 for the season. And center fielder Estevan Florial and first baseman Andres Chaparro have carried big sticks.



“Yeah I feel good. It felt good to be here. It felt good to be playing and to be in the field. A homerun

will happen so if you keep hitting the ball hard it's going to happen,” said Estevan.



“Florial has been the standout the lead-off spot for us for most of the season. Chaparro coming up from "AA" started the season (0-30) then boom he makes a name for himself right away and shows what he is capable of,” said Shelley.



And for Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro they are chasing the franchise record holder Jorge Vazquez. He has 32 homeruns in franchise history and for Vazquez he broke manager Shelley Duncan's records years ago and at that time Shelley broke his own record and he also was trying to get past Wendell Magee Jr.