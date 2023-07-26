SWB RailRiders Lead The International League In Home Runs

MOOSIC, Pa. — The homerun has long been a part of baseball that generates fan interest and controversy. Bonds chasing Hank Aaron's homerun record in 2007 must watch TV and his 762 homeruns are still #1 all-time as is his 72 homeruns hit in 2001 in the National League.
Aaron Judge gave baseball a jolt in 2022 passing Roger Maris and his 61 homeruns in the American League in a single season. Judge finishing with 62.
And now in AAA the Railriders lead the International League in homeruns now over 150 for the season. And center fielder Estevan Florial and first baseman Andres Chaparro have carried big sticks.
“Yeah I feel good. It felt good to be here. It felt good to be playing and to be in the field. A homerun
will happen so if you keep hitting the ball hard it's going to happen,” said Estevan.
“Florial has been the standout the lead-off spot for us for most of the season. Chaparro coming up from "AA" started the season (0-30) then boom he makes a name for himself right away and shows what he is capable of,” said Shelley.
And for Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro they are chasing the franchise record holder Jorge Vazquez. He has 32 homeruns in franchise history and for Vazquez he broke manager Shelley Duncan's records years ago and at that time Shelley broke his own record and he also was trying to get past Wendell Magee Jr.
“Hitting the ball far is always fun. It's fun for the fan. It is fun for the people in the dugout and fun for the guys on the field. The only person that it is not fun for is the opposing pitcher,” again said Shelley.
Outfielder Michael Hermosillo is efficient in hitting the long ball in his limited action and infielder Jamie Westbrook is on pace to reach his career high of 19 homeruns in 2018 while playing in the Diamondbacks system. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Lackawanna County.