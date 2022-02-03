Susquehanna Preps for Rowan, Joe Crispin, in NCAA Division III Tournament

River Hawks Paired Against Former Penn State Guard Joe Crispin's Owls in Opening Round

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Three local teams will tip off in the Division III NCAA Tournament this week: the Scranton and Clarks Summit women and the Susquehanna men.

The River Hawks are Landmark Conference champions. They'll face Rowan in the first round. The Owls led by former Penn State point guard, Joe Crispin, and a friend of Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek.

"Rowan's very good, very athletic," Marcinek said. "Joe (Crispin) and I have a relationship that goes back probably 30 years. Joe used to come to my basketball camp way back in the day when he was a student at Pitman High School. So, I know him and it's ironic. He reached out to me on Friday wanting to set up a game for next year and we get a chance to meet them a little bit earlier than next year, but they're deep. They're athletic. They're good. They play at a pace that is very different than anybody we play."

"We're excited to be there," Susquehanna senior guard Lukas Yurasits said. "We've been here before two years ago. We had a taste of what it's like and now we really kind of want to dig our feet in, get more than just put our feet in the water."

"It's a good battle," Susquehanna senior guard Danny Frauenheim added. "We know they're a good team and we had the opportunity two years ago where we were just kind of happy to be in the tournament, whereas now we're expected to be in it. Now we're ready to go, get a couple wins and go as long as we can."