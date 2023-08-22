The Warriors return 8 starters on defense

MILFORD, Pa. — Super 16 Team #3 The Delaware Valley Warriors.



The Warriors never have excuses when they lose. And this 2023 team shouldn't have to worry about losing too much with 8 starters returning on defense, plus all-state Tight End Aiden Black anchors that defensive line from his end position.



“Excited for opportunities. We have a good nucleus of kids back and a lot of guys that have played a lot of football for us over the years. Excited to get them out on the field and get going here. You know you have guys like Aiden and Ryder and Justin Kalitsnik that are back. And they are guys that have done a lot of good things for us,” said Keith.

“It is always a struggle in the first couple of weeks. But I am trying my best this summer to get into even better shape than I have been in the past couple of years having to play both ways. One day at a time and get better every day,” said Aiden.



Tyler Bird and Logan Olsommer-Keith's son share the quarterback duties again. They have plenty of targets to get the ball too, and tailback Ryder Machado to do the rest.



“Things that I need to improve on is definitely I need to get more endurance and just like working more harder and this is my senior season and just got to put it all on the line,” said Ryder.

We'll 25 years coaching now for Keith Olsommer now out here at Delaware Valley. And he is always trying to build up this Warriors program. They open on the road at Selinsgrove with kickoff for that varsity game beginning at 7pm and they will play at JV game that same day with that game beginning at 3pm.



“You know I think that we got some new guys coming in and trying to fill some spots. But I think like I said we are getting better and better every day and working hard. These guys are picking it up mentally pretty fast, so we are in a good position,” again said Aiden.