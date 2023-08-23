Super 16 Team #2: Loyalsock Township Lancers

Loyalsock finished the 2022 season with an overall record of (11-2)

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Can the Lancers improve on that (11-2) record? Most think they can. Tyler Gee returns at quarterback for his senior season bringing back those 27 touchdowns passes, and his favorite target is back at wide receiver Jaylen Andrews. He caught 59 balls for 1,400 plus yards and 22 TD's.



“Tyler is an extraordinary football player and a great young man. He is someone that we are all proud of. And within our offense he has become the master of what we are asking him to do. Going through practice if there was an outsider here they would probably feel awkward because everyone is talking like a bird with one-word executions here and there. But they are ready to go. The kids are focused and certainly Tyler leading the charge helps,” said Justin.

“It is going to be great. I mean we have the same receivers that we have had since my sophomore year. A lot of chemistry. It will be great,” said Tyler.



“You know that I am very excited for this year with our quarterback returning you know we get to build on our trust, our leadership and our chemistry as a whole and we get to go see what we can do again,” said Jaylen.

Loyalsock had two losses last year both to Danville. One during the regular season and one during the post season ending the Lancers season. The team going into this season is hoping to get further in the playoffs this year than they did a year ago.



“A lot of motivation going into every workout. I mean you are thinking about how I can do better and how I could throw farther and throw more accurate everything,” again said Tyler.



“Danville is a great program. I am very excited to get back on the field. Certainly, I will be rooting for Loyalsock every time and we recognize that it is going to be an uphill battle, but we have been working since last recognizing that we lost twice,” again said Justin.