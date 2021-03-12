The Super 16 Dream Team has returned!

MOOSIC, Pa. — WNEP-TV is, right now, putting together the Super 16 Dream Team.
We're searching northeastern and central Pennsylvania for the top 16 offensive; and top 16 defensive players. Coaches need to submit their players in order to be considered.
Coaches, refer to the letter mailed to your school, or email bill.schultz@wnep.com for further information.
Due date for nominations, including the Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Award, are due to WNEP-TV by Friday, December 10, 2021.
The WNEP-TV Super 16 Dream Team is sponsored by: the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.