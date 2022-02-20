Sunday Conversation With New Williamsport Football Coach Mike Pearson

Pearson graduated from South Williamsport Area high-school and was the head coach there for 3 years

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — "I grew up in Williamsport. I graduated from South Williamsport after years at Lycoming as an assistant coach. I went back to South Williamsport as a head coach and I followed Chris Lusk actually not Coach Zalonis, so that was actually out of my whole career that was probably the toughest stage personally as a coach and how to learn struggle and learn how to fight. And the kids we're great. We fought through some things building at a small school and then ended up handing it off to Coach Chris Eiswerth and he had a great run with them so that was my struggle to be honest with you," said Mike.

After coaching football at South Williamsport Area high-school years ago Mike then went down to Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia and started a sprint football program there and most recently he was the running backs coach at Lycoming.

"Going to Philadelphia my wife was born in South Philly so for us in a lot of ways going to Philadelphia was going home. Starting a program from scratch that was really fun and that was really humbling. I will be really honest with you I slept in my office for 8 months before my family even moved to Philadelphia and from November until August we had to put a whole team together and be ready to play," again said Mike.

Mike has gained a lot of football knowledge from people over the years. Mike Clark and Steve Wiser at Lycoming we're the latest coaches that he learned from.

"Being home with Coach Clark and Coach Wiser and all the guys and those kids-those kids we're fantastic. And seeing them have a really successful season to build off of this year that was fun to be just a small part of and be back home. But you don't realize that when you go away you are a young guy and when you come back you are one of the older guys on the staff. Time flies and that was my biggest recollections of how quickly time moves in a program," again said Mike.