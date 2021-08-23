Stroudsburg Mountaineers-Super 16 Team #4

Strong defensive line returns for the team from the EPC North Division

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Every coach wants a strong defense. At Stroudsburg high-school Jim Miller has one with the return of multiple starters on that defensive front.

"Having Xavier Dorst, Anthony Liguori, Nate Voorhees and Kevron Danzel having those 4 guys right now in our pre-season they are in there doing a great job. They are quick up front. It just gives you a little bit they are going to help with our run defense," said Jim.

Dorst is 5'11" and 250lbs tough to move and can take on several blockers. Liguori on the other hand is taller at 6'2" and quicker. He can get to the ball carrier and make blockers miss.

"Oh it's great! Our defensive line we are going to attack and we are going to get pressure. We are going to turn the ball over and we are going to get stops," said Xavier.

"We are really going to control the other team's running game. So we are very physical up front on the defensive line. Our linebackers they know how to play. They are very physical and they are very aggressive. They can really come down hill very fast so we are very excited. The box is gonna be great," said Anthony.

We'll that defensive line should keep Stroudsburg in many games early in the season and as we progress into weeks 1, 2, 3 and 4 Coach Miller hopes to find a few more pieces to plug in along the way.

"We are getting banged up a little bit which is really the first time that we are putting the pads on and actually hitting each other this week. But the kids are doing well and learning a lot and are very motivated to have a great season," again said Jim.

"It was great. We had a lot of kids come back hungry ready to play. We we're in the weight room a lot of the summer and out on the field getting ready," again said Xavier.

If the Mountaineers can win the home games the road to an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference North championship are in reach.